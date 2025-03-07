She Can Never Sleep Between A Newborn And A Snoring Husband, And Now She’s Getting Desperate About It

Sleep depravation is no joke.

In fact, inflicting it on someone intentionally is considered a war crime; that’s how badly our bodies need to rest.

Unfortunately, we can keep each other up in super normal, unintentional ways too, like in this story where new parents are at each other’s throats over a good night’s sleep.

Check out the details.

AITA for bringing up my husband’s naps when I sleep badly? I made a post about this before, but I’m still struggling. My husband snores, and it seriously affects my sleep. Since my last post, he did a sleep study, but it was an at-home test, and everything came back fine. However, he refuses to do an in-person sleep study, even though I think it could give us more answers.

And if that weren’t enough, there’s an infant in the picture.

We live in a two-bedroom house, but our son is now a year and a half, so using his room as an alternative sleeping space isn’t really an option. I wear earplugs, and I constantly have to wake my husband up to tell him to roll over when he starts snoring. His response is always something dismissive like, “You turn over” or “Leave me alone.” At this point, even if he’s just lying on his back, I’m already anticipating the snoring and can’t fall asleep.

They try all kinds of things.

We’ve tried different things—Breathe Right strips, mouth tape, etc. The mouth tape helps the most, but he takes it off in his sleep. One of the worst parts is that when I wake him up, he’s told me that it makes him feel physically angry. He hasn’t acted on it, but hearing that from him makes me feel even more anxious in an already frustrating situation.

Oh, and here’s the nap part:

On top of this, I get extra frustrated because he occasionally gets an hour-long nap once or twice a week before my MIL drops our son off after our workday. This morning, our son was up at 1 AM, and while my husband got up to comfort him, he went right back to sleep after and snored the rest of the night. I, on the other hand, barely got any solid sleep.

She concludes:

Every time I bring up his naps, he tells me I need to “get over it.” But I can’t seem to let it go because I’m so sleep-deprived. Am I the [jerk] for being upset about the naps when I can’t sleep at night?

Help us, internet strangers.

Things get drastic quick:

But the root of the problem seems to be misguided:

The resentment is just growing:

Maybe a little forceful empathy building?

But for real…

Communication is key, but it’s not worth much without a willingness to act accordingly.

There’s nothing wrong with having your own space to sleep.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.