Boss Pressures Teens To Make More Candy Sales, So They Find A Way To Sell More Without Giving The Boss A Cut Of The Profit

Remember your first job? It, most likely, wasn’t great, right?

You might think selling candy could be a fun first job, but it turns out that’s not always the case.

Read how one Redditor’s first job turned into a summer side hustle they’ll never forget. I

“You better start making more sales” Back in the sun-soaked streets of Phoenix, Arizona, my 14-year-old self squints gleefully into the window of a greasy Chevy Impala, rolling down as slowly and choppily as OPs writing. It’s time to sell some candy. I hop into my new favorite escape from my life of picking up cigarette butts for my father, rife with opportunity.

This new job held opportunity, and a boss named Al.

My job was to sell boxes of cheap candy that my boss, “Al”, got from who-knows-where. We sold the candy door to door, an army of tweens driven around by someone triple their age. Five to six bucks a box was our price, a dollar a box was our profit.

And where did the rest of the money go? I bet you can guess.

Al got the rest. One weekend he drove us way away from our usual spot, thrust us into Ahwatukee, a prominent neighborhood with lush houses. Al expected big things of us.

But each day was tough…

The day was hot and grueling. That bright shiny day quickly turned into a sweaty ****scape, ending in anger and the disappointment of only selling three boxes. Al was furious. He picked us up from our drop off locations and drove us to another neighborhood in Ahwatukee.

Al was not happy.

He reamed us, insulted us, and accused us of not trying. The truth was it was just brutal in every way. People were on vacation. The only people answering were the occasional hired help. He didn’t care. He demanded for us to, “Start making way more sales!”

So the teens did…in a creative way.

Enter malicious compliance. The next neighborhood he dropped us off in was about a quarter mile from a convenience store. We took the cash we had from our original sales and bought a bunch of cheap candies from the convenience store.

And what did they do, you ask?

We resold those dollar thin mints at a significant mark up. We kept the extra cash and occasionally sold one or two of his candies only because people saw them in our box of candies and chose those. E ach of us had about thirty bucks cash for ourselves, and twenty or so for AL.

But what about Al’s cut?

We made more sales, alright. Al just didn’t know how much more. This started a plan where we brought a bunch of our own personal things to sell for one hundred percent profit , like little toys and baseball cards. It was our most lucrative summer. Mine, anyways.

What does Reddit think about this hustle? Can they relate? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

People thought the OP was AI…

Others recognized this story from a previous post.

Some questioned the OP’s business sense.

And others noted that this is how business people begin.

This unique business approach earned these teens a good summer living.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.