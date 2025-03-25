Boyfriend Has Been Paying For Most Of Their Expenses, But Then He Found Out How Much Money His Girlfriend Has Saved

A lot of couples argue about money. Sometimes it’s because they don’t have enough money, or one person doesn’t like how the other person is spending the money.

In this story, it’s a little bit different because one man had no idea his girlfriend had so much money in the bank, and now he’s not sure how to react.

Let’s see why this extra money is making him wonder what’s fair.

My girlfriend has an escape fund Me and my girlfriend bought a house 6 years ago in both of our names but during this period she has been in and out of work due to not liking her job or becoming redundant so I have stepped up to always cover her side or even help her make more money by giving her some of my old clothes to see to make a 2-£300 extra

We just had a kid so she is on maternity pay but through out the years of helping her out & buying her what she needs when she wants it I have lost out on some savings – I had a big tax hit and even lost things for work which I had to buy back (self employed)

And here’s the issue:

It was only the other day when she was going to send me money for some cash she took I seen 15,000 in her bank when I have only have £2000 Is it fair to ask to contribute a little to the mortgage because I am still trying to build of what I lost out on or should I hustle keep paying everything knowing she has got the ability to help out not a lot but a little??

It sounds like his girlfriend isn’t struggling as much as he thought (or at all). They probably need to talk about this.

Let’s see what the comments had to say on Reddit:

The labeling of the account is what caught a lot of eyes:

Also this seems like a pretty disproportionate amount:

Rainy day funds are good, but what about monsoons?



They really need to discuss their finances with each other.

