Bride Bought A Modest Wedding Dress That Will Hide Her Tattoos, But Her Fiancé Thinks She Should Wear The More Revealing Dress She Actually Likes Better

What would you do if you found the perfect wedding dress but you were worried that wearing it would embarrass your parents?

In today’s story, that’s the situation one woman finds herself in, and she’s not sure whether she should wear the wedding dress she likes or the wedding dress that will make her parents happy.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I went against my mom wish because of her comment about my wedding dress? My fiancé and I are planning for our wedding later this year. For background, both of us are Asian so both families are very strict. I have a lot of tattoos. My parents don’t like them and my mom really hates it whenever I wear something that shows my tattoos. My fiancé’s family has seen the tattoos on my arm but not on my back (about 1/2 of my back). I don’t know how they feel about it but my fiancé doesn’t care and he thinks my tattoos look great (btw, fiancé also has a couple tattoos). Another thing is my fiancé is a doctor, most of his family and friends are doctors.

She bought 2 wedding dresses.

My mom said lots of older people from both families will be attending and lots of them are doctors so she wants me to wear something more conservative. I bought a long sleeves, high neck wedding dress that basically covers most of my tattoos because I considered my parents’ feelings. I like the dress but it’s not really myself so I ordered a custom designed dress to wear for the first look then change to the other one for the reception. This dress is a little more revealing (strapless, sleeveless, corset style) so my back tattoos will be showing.

Her fiancé doesn’t think she needs to change dresses.

My fiancé thinks I should just wear this one to the reception because he wants me to wear what I truly want. I told him I don’t know how his family will feel about it but he doesn’t care. I was pretty much set on wearing the high neck dress at the reception even though fiancé keeps telling me to wear the other one.

Her mother didn’t sugarcoat her feelings.

But this morning when I told my mom I ordered a 2nd dress, she started shaming me. She said it’s trashy to show my tattoos in front of everyone, I’d look ugly in that dress because I have a big scar on my chest (It took me a long time to be okay with wearing V neck because of this scar), and how it would be disrespectful to my fiancé and his family. I was heartbroken. I feel like these are very mean comments, especially about my look on my wedding day.

She’s not sure what to do.

My fiancé is very upset for me. He insists I wear the custom made dress to the reception. He doesn’t care what anyone says. I’m considering wearing that dress too but I don’t know if I would be the AH, especially when it could potentially embarrass my parents in from of everyone.

A wedding should be about the bride and groom not what the parents want, but it is considerate of the bride to try to avoid embarrassing her parents.

Let’s see what advice Redditors shared in the comments.

Here’s what another Asian bride decided to do.

This reader encourages her to wear what she wants.

This is a good point!

Wow, I didn’t know this about Princess Eugenie.

It is her wedding, not her mom’s wedding.

She should wear the dress that makes her feel confident and beautiful.

No doubt about it.

