Brother Exposed His Sister’s Selfish Behavior In A Viral Post, But When She Demands He Take It Down He Says It’s Payback For Years Of Mistreatment

Many subreddits are filled with frustrated people venting about their families, but it’s not often you hear about the family’s reaction to being exposed.

When one brother takes a stand by posting about his sister’s selfish behavior, he sparks a chain reaction that leaves his entire family reeling.

My sister called me demanding I take my posts down. Now she’s more upset than ever to know how far it’s spread Having a family that knows about your Reddit account has its disadvantages. Yesterday, my sister called me after I got off work to ask me if comments are still coming in. She said she cannot bear the negativity of looking at them herself because the comments are all so hurtful towards her.

So I was brutally honest. At least ten comments are still coming in daily, and most of them more or less say the same things about her. She started crying and demanding I delete my Reddit posts.

But I refused and told her she can cry to anyone she wants. But the posts stay up because they are my assurance she won’t try to treat me like crap anymore. After all, she literally felt like my life should revolve around hers, didn’t pay me the babysitting money she was supposed to, and pocketed it for herself. She also forced me to be the constant babysitter on last year’s family vacation, so I had pretty much no fun the entire time. Is it really any wonder people are having so much dislike for her when she treated me like that?

Then when I mentioned the posts have already spread to other websites because I was asked a couple of times to let an article be made about my situation, my sister shrieked hearing that and hung up.

My parents then called me begging I take the posts down. I’ve refused and stated that I only did this because they didn’t stick up for me.

This would have never happened if they’d told my sister to treat me like an equal and not a servant. I’m not her butler, babysitter, or handyman. I’m her brother, and a grown man! Wouldn’t they be tired of this crap in my shoes too? They agreed, but still begged I take the posts down.

I refused and said that I’ll keep making more if they don’t start sticking up for me more when my sister comes crying to them. Let her clean up her own messes. Because all the enabling of her led to this. I didn’t father those kids. I’ve got a life of my own, a career I’m still new to, and hopefully soon enough a girlfriend as there’s someone I want to ask out. I’m moving my life forward, and I won’t be held back.

They can either step out of my way or keep trying to enable my sister. But I assured them that the latter would end badly for them. The only way this posting on Reddit will stop is if the drama stops. I’ve kept things anonymous, and I’ve got a right to vent my very valid frustrations.

Well, that left my mother crying, my father just went silent, and I said tears don’t move me. They know what it’ll take to end this, and that’s to stop enabling my sister. My sister called me again to yell at me that our parents have told her they aren’t dealing with this anymore, and to figure it out herself.

Oh, and they told her to be nicer to me too. I just pictured her eye twitching as she internally screamed after hearing that. “Be nice to my kid brother? What is this? Do I look it up on Google?” Yeah, I was that sarcastic to her. But it left her crying too when I hung up.

My brother-in-law called me later to get my side of the story. He was mad I’m still posting and made his wife cry. But I explained everything to him, and he said he’d have another talk with my sister.

I’m hoping this drama finally ends here. But the family vacation is still on for late June. I’ve already booked my room and put in for a day off work so we can all leave on a Friday.

My room is also not near the ones my parents, sister, BIL, and nephews will be using. In fact, it’s not even on the same floor. And when we go to the coast, when it’s not a family activity, I’m going to go where I want and do what I want. And you can bet I’m gonna tour those art galleries, pig out on local food, and just enjoy being carefree for a change.

