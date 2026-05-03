May 3, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An Owner Pretended Like She Accidentally Drops Her Dog’s Medication To Get Him To Take It

by Matthew Gilligan

woman giving her dog a pill

TikTok/@withashleyz

Dogs can be such funny creatures…

And they can also be pretty darn quirky!

A TikTokker named Ashley posted a video and demonstrated the unique method she employs to give her French Bulldog its medicine.

dog taking a pill

TikTok/@withashleyz

Ashley dropped the pooch’s pill on the ground.

She exclaimed, “Oh, no, no, no!”

Her dog then ate the pill.

dog eating a pill

TikTok/@withashleyz

The text overlay reads, “Oops, I accidentally dropped your medication.”

In the video’s caption, Ashley wrote, “Some dogs are picky. My Frenchie will eat literally anything.”

dog eating a pill

TikTok/@withashleyz

Check out the video.

@withashleyz

Some dogs are picky. My Frenchie will eat literally anything. #dogsoftiktok #funnypets #dogreaction #foodlovingdog #frenchiesoftiktok

♬ original sound – Ashley Z

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.01.17 PM An Owner Pretended Like She Accidentally Drops Her Dogs Medication To Get Him To Take It

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.01.26 PM An Owner Pretended Like She Accidentally Drops Her Dogs Medication To Get Him To Take It

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.01.43 PM An Owner Pretended Like She Accidentally Drops Her Dogs Medication To Get Him To Take It

This pooch probably falls for the same trick every single day…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cat who won’t eat unless presented Popeye’s chicken.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter