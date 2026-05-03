An Owner Pretended Like She Accidentally Drops Her Dog’s Medication To Get Him To Take It

Dogs can be such funny creatures…

And they can also be pretty darn quirky!

A TikTokker named Ashley posted a video and demonstrated the unique method she employs to give her French Bulldog its medicine.

Ashley dropped the pooch’s pill on the ground.

She exclaimed, “Oh, no, no, no!”

Her dog then ate the pill.

The text overlay reads, “Oops, I accidentally dropped your medication.”

In the video’s caption, Ashley wrote, “Some dogs are picky. My Frenchie will eat literally anything.”

Check out the video.

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This pooch probably falls for the same trick every single day…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cat who won’t eat unless presented Popeye’s chicken.