Brother-In-Law Was A Big Mooch And A Bad Housemate, But When He Left The Gate Open, That Was The Last Straw

It’s good to be there for your family in their time of need, but it’s hard to be there for family members who are inconsiderate and disrespectful.

In this story, a brother-in-law broke a lot of household rules, but leaving the gate open was a huge problem.

Now one man is wondering if he was too harsh on the brother-in-law or if his decision was justified.

Let’s see hows the story plays out…

AITA for finally telling my brother-in-law to leave after he’s been mooching off us for a year? My brother-in-law moved in saying he just needed “a few months” until he was able to save enough money to rent his own place.

It’s been a year, but he’s never once paid for bills, groceries, nothing. He doesn’t even do basic chores, but my wife (she’s his sister) always tries to cover for him and does his chores for him instead. He leaves dishes in the sink, doesn’t take out the trash. Just sits around on his phone when he’s at home to play mobile games or goes out on his motorcycle to go on long rides with his buddies.

Not exactly a contributing member of the household.

We’ve been biting our tongues because he’s family, but last week was the last straw. He came home late, parked his bike, and didn’t lock the gate. As a result of his neglect, our dog of 12 years got out. We searched everywhere and even made Facebook posts, only to find out a few hours later that he got hit by a car just outside our subdivision.

This BIL clearly doesn’t understand that pets are part of a family.

We were devastated and I was very furious. But guess who was the one acting ticked off?? My BIL. Saying it “wasn’t his fault” and that “stuff happens” and that he’d just buy us a new dog.

LOL. He hasn’t even contributed a single cent to our monthly electric or internet bills.

It’s about doggone time.

I lost it. Told him to pack his stuff and get out.

My wife thinks I was too harsh, but I honestly don’t care anymore. He doesn’t respect our home, our rules, or our dog. AITA for not considering my wife’s feelings first? A part of me feels that we should’ve talked about it first, but then I acted on my own out of anger. AITA?

OP lost his dog and his temper.

What do the comments on Reddit have to say?

This person says, a dead dog is the nail in the coffin.

Another person says, what’s up with your marriage, my man?

This user says eviction is an under reaction.

Another commenter thinks the action is justified, but a convo with the wife woulda been good.

Lastly, this person says, condolences for the loss of your dog.

It’s a doggone shame, but some unwelcome guests gotta go.

