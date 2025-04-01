Brother Wants To Get Married The Same Day As Them, And He Refuses To Change His Plans

If I was in this person’s position, my answer to this question would be a big HELL NO.

But that’s just me!

Now it’s your turn to read the story they wrote on Reddit and see what YOU think.

Start now!

AITA for refusing to switch wedding dates after my brother got engaged? “My fiancé and I decided our wedding date over a year ago.

Uh oh…

Everything is planned, deposits paid. My brother just got engaged and now wants my exact date because it’s “meaningful” to him and his fiancée. I thought he was joking, but he was serious. He asked if we could move ours since we booked first and had “more flexibility.”

Ummm, no.

I told him absolutely not. Now he’s upset, our parents are saying I should be the bigger person, and his fiancée is acting like I ruined her dream. AITA?”

Now let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person said they’re NTA.

Sibling rivalry is alive and well!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.