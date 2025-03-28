Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

Not to date myself too much, but when I started driving, having a CD player was a pretty new, luxurious feature for a car.

These days there’s all kinds of stuff!

Some of it even works!

Look at this video from TikTok user @askforadam:

“Perfect weather for remote start,” he says, gesturing out the floor-to-ceiling windows at a very snowy day.

“Watch this.”

“1, 2, 3.”

He presses the lock button on his key fob three times to activate the remote start.

But nothing happens.

“Sorry, it doesn’t work through glass. I got it.”

He tries it with the door open.

“1, 2, 3.”

The lights only blink.

So he tries to get closer.

And closer.

No dice.

Apparently this is just something Toyota is bad at:

It should be a lot more hearty:

There are other annoyances:

It might even be a subscription?!

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go rock out to my CD’s.

