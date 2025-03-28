March 28, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

@askforadab at a Toyota dealership

TikTok/askforadam

Not to date myself too much, but when I started driving, having a CD player was a pretty new, luxurious feature for a car.

These days there’s all kinds of stuff!

Some of it even works!

Look at this video from TikTok user @askforadam:

“Perfect weather for remote start,” he says, gesturing out the floor-to-ceiling windows at a very snowy day.

“Watch this.”

“1, 2, 3.”

He presses the lock button on his key fob three times to activate the remote start.

But nothing happens.

“Sorry, it doesn’t work through glass. I got it.”

He tries it with the door open.

“1, 2, 3.”

The lights only blink.

So he tries to get closer.

And closer.

No dice.

@askforadam

Who can relate? 😂#carbuying #carsalesman #dealershiplife #toyota #sales

♬ original sound – AskForAdam

Apparently this is just something Toyota is bad at:

2025 03 07 20 39 01 Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

It should be a lot more hearty:

2025 03 07 20 39 16 Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

There are other annoyances:

2025 03 07 20 39 36 Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

It might even be a subscription?!

2025 03 07 20 40 02 Toyota Owner Was Excited To Use His Remote Start On A Cold Day, But What He Discovered Was A Huge Disappointment

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go rock out to my CD’s.

