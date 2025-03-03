Cars Kept Crashing Into This Family’s Home And The City Refused To Make The Curve Safer, So They Laid Tree Trunks Across The Lawn

Some situations are just so crazy that the solution to them has to be a bit unusual as well.

In this peculiar case, cars kept crashing into a family’s home and nothing was being done, so they found an ingenious way to solve the issue and keep their home safe.

Let’s read the story.

real car in childrens room A friend of mine told me about this episode from his childhood. The house he lived in with his parents was on a curve. It was the main road to a huge disco. (You can imagine how it continues.) His room faced the street. For a while, everything went well, until almost every other weekend a car couldn’t make the curve and crashed into the house.

This is outrageous, and nothing was being done by authorities to solve the issue.

So he has stories about how he was woken up by a car in his children’s room. Unfortunately, most of the cars weren’t broken enough, so the drivers fled. Since there were no perpetrators, his parents were left with the costs. They wrote to the city asking them to do something to make the curve safer. Of course nothing happened.

They had to take matters into their own hands.

So they came up with an idea: Since the city isn’t changing anything about the curve, our problem is that the perpetrators can keep driving. They laid tree trunks across the lawn in front of the house. The solution to the problem began the very next weekend. Cars continued to drive into the house.

Except this time, their home was protected.

But the trees had damaged the axles of all the cars so badly that they were no longer drivable. This led to two results. All damage was paid for from now on and, strangely enough, the number of accidents on this bend decreased so that only two or three cars got stuck in the tree trunks a year.

Problem solved!

In a crazy situation like this, you need a solution that’s up to the task.

