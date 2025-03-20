Chili’s Customer Wasn’t Happy With The Service She Received At A Restaurant. – ‘I’m just wondering if anyone is working.’

Customer service ain’t what it used to be!

And a TikTokker named Alison found that out the hard way when she went out to eat at a Chili’s restaurant in Kansas.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you’ve been there for 15 minutes and watched all the workers sitting on their phones.”

Alison said, “I’m just wondering if anyone is working. We’re sitting at the bar waiting for someone. That’d be great, thanks.”

The video’s caption reads, “3 tables in the whole place…No God in this Chili’s tonight.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared a story.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

How frustrating!

