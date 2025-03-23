College Student Gets Revenge On Noisy Roommate By Sabotaging The Microwave, But She Nearly Starting A Fire In The Process

Few things are more frustrating than an inconsiderate roommate, especially one who keeps you up at all hours of the night.

So, what would you do if your roommate had an annoying habit that made it impossible to sleep?

Would you suffer in silence and hope they changed?

Or would you take matters into your own hands and teach them a lesson?

In today’s story, one college student finds herself in this exact dilemma and comes up with a risky plan to solve the problem.

Here’s what she did.

almost started dorm fire in search for revenge I had an awful roommate during my freshman year of college. Before moving in, we made an agreement that I would bring a microwave, and she would bring a mini fridge. Well, I quickly regretted that when she would take a break from her 2 am study sessions to get her unsealed box of mystery meat from home from the fridge and microwave it.

Frustrated, she had to make it stop.

Keep in mind this happened nightly even on weekdays. I had been trying to fall asleep for over 2 hours despite her lights being on, typing noises, and now the microwave buzzing and beeping for 5 minutes straight, followed by obnoxious chewing and unpleasant smells. Well, I got sick of it, and the RA wouldn’t do anything about moving me. So naturally, I took a piece of aluminum foil, folded it, and taped it inconspicuously to the top corner of the microwave.

Not sure of the outcome, she anxiously waited.

I didn’t know exactly what would happen, but this roommate was making my life miserable, so I didn’t really care. I made sure to write a note to myself not to use the microwave and went to sleep. That night, I couldn’t sleep because I was excited. Sure enough, 2 a.m. comes, the meat rolls out, and wham. Sparks and some smoke, and my roommate muttering expletives as she runs to unplug the microwave and shamefully eats her cold meat. I am in bed, trying not to laugh audibly. I took out the foil and used the microwave for the rest of the year with no issues. My roommate never used it again or mentioned it, and we didn’t talk about it.

That could’ve been bad!

