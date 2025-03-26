College Student Invited Some Friends To Her Mom’s Beach House For Spring Break, But Her Friends Want Her To Invite A Stranger Along, Too

Going on a spring break getaway with a bunch of friends is almost like a college rite of passage.

In today’s story, one college student is planning a trip like this, but the problem is that her friends are trying to convince her to invite someone she doesn’t know.

What should she do?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA my friends want to bring someone i’ve never met on vacation for a week… i’ve never met her, AITA? I am a college student and spring break is coming up. We want to go to Florida and my family has a beach house that I convinced my mom to let me and my friends stay in. It took a while to convince her because she had a trip planned with her boyfriend where we will be overlapping one day with her so we will be spending one day with her, her boyfriend and her boyfriend‘s family.

My friends have a friend named ella and apparently I have met ella a couple times while I was drunk and I don’t remember it so essentially I’ve never met her. They want to bring her with us to make the group bigger. They said it would make it more fun and they also said that she would bring something with her.

I really don’t want her to go because I have never met her and I’m not sure if it would throw the vibe off. Also, she has to spend a whole day with my mom. I’m also nervous to ask my mom because I’m sure my mom will be like who is this person? I’ve never heard of her and ask me about her. But I don’t know anything about her.

They gave me details to ask about her with, but I’m not sure I want to. I think they got the vibe that I didn’t want her to come and they were acting like I was mean for it. AITA? What do I do? Do I tell them my mom said no? Do I believe that it would be fun and ask?

