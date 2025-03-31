College Student Refused To Give Up Their Education Savings For Their Parents’ Mistakes, So Parents Accused Student Of Being Selfish And Ungrateful

A college fund is meant to build a future, but for one student, it became a source of contention amid their family’s financial struggles.

When they refused to give up their tuition money to pay their parents’ debts, their parent’s unconditional love started to feel pretty conditional.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for refusing to give up my college fund to help my parent with their debt? I just started college this year. Ever since I was little, my grandparents set up a college fund for me, and it’s the only reason I can afford school without taking on massive debt. My parents always knew about it, and it was always meant for my education.

But soon the family fell upon hard times.

Recently, my parents have been struggling financially due to bad investments and overspending.

They felt entitled to the money and started cranking up the guilt tripping.

They sat me down and asked me to use my college fund to help them pay off their debts.

They said that since they raised me, it’s only fair that I help them now that they’re struggling.

The college student tries to play it cool, but firm.

I said no. I told them I was grateful for everything they’ve done, but this money was specifically for my education, and I wasn’t going to throw away my future. They got upset and said I was being selfish and ungrateful. My mom even cried, saying she never thought her own child would turn her back on them.

Now they’re giving them the silent treatment.

Now my parents barely talk to me. I feel horrible, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to sacrifice my future because of their financial mistakes. AITA for refusing to give up my college fund?

Their tuition may be safe, but they’re still fronting the emotional cost.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this.

Sure, the financial situation is stressful, but parents aren’t supposed to put their stress onto their children.

This college student has a good head on his shoulders and knows exactly what he’s entitled to.

If anything, the struggling parents should sooner ask their own parents than their child.

This commenter advises the student take some safety precautions to keep their money safe.

If the parents had only been more careful with their finances, this would have never happened.

Their parents may have gambled with their future and lost, but this student wasn’t about to make the same mistake.

