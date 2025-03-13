College Wouldn’t Refund A Student For His Printing Fee, So He Found A Creative Way To Use Every Last Penny

College fees can be frustrating, especially when they feel unnecessary.

This college student was about to graduate when he learned that he still had a huge, unused printing balance.

He asked for a refund, but the financial counselor told him there was no way to get his money back.

So he thought of a way to get every cent’s worth of his printing fee.

Read the story below for all the details.

College Printing Balance This is my story from 8 years ago. Like most colleges, the university I went to had a lot of fees. Most of these were inevitable. But we also had a “printing” fee for us to use the printers around campus.

Before this man graduated, he did an exit interview.

We were required to pay $25 at the beginning of each semester. Then, we would be deducted for each page we printed This was less than a penny per page. Fast forward to my senior year. Before we graduate, we are required to do an exit interview with our financial counselor so we can understand our balance and repayment plans.

He learned that he still has a huge printing balance.

That’s when I noticed I still had around $90-ish on my printing balance. Obviously, I didn’t want to pay for something I didn’t use, so I ask how I’ll get that money back. Apparently, there’s “simply no way” they could reimburse me and that “I may still need to print paper before graduating.”

Apparently, students could print from anywhere on the campus.

That’s when they messed up. If you were on campus WiFi, you had access to any public printer on campus at any given time. That means if the library was out of paper, I could print from my dorms and pick it up on the way to my room.

So, he made sure to use his remaining balance and printed tons of materials.

Let me reiterate: I could print to any of the 30+ printers no matter my location. Sure enough, my counselor was right. I did have to print something before graduating. I had to print this over 400 times on each printer simultaneously. I recently learned that they have a new printing policy now.

Whoa! What a way to get back at the college, but seriously, if they weren’t going to give me my money back, I’d print every penny’s worth too!

Let’s see what others have to say on Reddit.

This school really needed to change their printing policy!

