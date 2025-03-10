Company Cut One Employee’s Pay For Errors, So They Took Matters Into Their Own Hands And Exposed The Boss’ Mistakes Too

Companies often claim to value their employees, but actions speak louder than words.

After an unjust pay cut, the teacher took the opportunity to highlight the mistakes their boss had been sweeping under the rug.

Knock money off my paycheck for grammar mistakes? Let me point out all the mistakes on my bosses work. Years ago, I took a job in another country for a very small company that taught English. My responsibilities included reviewing and editing lesson plans created by non-native English speakers. Many of the lessons taught EU English, while I am accustomed to US English.

My boss (and the only other native English speaker) was from the UK, so there were certain nuances I was unfamiliar with. That being said, I was one of the better people on the team QAing, but I wasn’t perfect by any means.

There were often glaring mistakes I saw slip through on lessons not assigned to me to review, but I never purposefully called people out for them. It was kind of a shady company with bad lessons to begin with. But if there were glaring mistakes, I would quietly fix them.

One pay period, months after I had been working there, I received a decrease in my pay along with a note explaining that the reasoning was because of specific mistakes that had slipped through on my work. I was ticked, as this was not a part of my contract, but I couldn’t really contest it in this foreign country. The note did, however, state that this decrease in pay for “mistakes” made on job duties was for all employees in my department.

I knew that there were tons of mistakes on other lesson plans that weren’t mine. So, I pulled up the first one and began sending messages in the group chat of every mistake I could find. And there were a lot. I did this rapid-fire until my boss, who was sitting across from me, sent me a message that essentially said: “Don’t worry, I can assure you I am being held to the same standards and expectations.” Then, he got up and walked away in a huff.

After he walked out of earshot, my other coworker laughed and said he had messaged her, asking how I knew that particular lesson was one he had QA’d. I told her I didn’t know—I had just pulled up the first one I knew had mistakes. I didn’t get any more money taken out of my paychecks after that, but I left the company shortly after.

