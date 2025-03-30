Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

“I’m sorry, what?”

Look, I may not know a lot about food, but after watching this video, I think I may actually know less than nothing.

Look at this weird discovery by TikTok user @sadithebadi:

“What does this look like to you?

Minute Maid Nutri plus orange juice, 200% vitamin C, low calorie juice drink.”

“Okay, so tell me why. Tell me why.”

“Why does it contain fish?”

“Why does it contain fish?”

Which part is the fish, exactly?

It turns out there is an actual explanation:

Technically, they told the truth.

But folks had jokes:

And the award goes to:

Man, I wonder what’s in Dr. Pepper?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.