Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle
“I’m sorry, what?”
Look, I may not know a lot about food, but after watching this video, I think I may actually know less than nothing.
Look at this weird discovery by TikTok user @sadithebadi:
“What does this look like to you?
Minute Maid Nutri plus orange juice, 200% vitamin C, low calorie juice drink.”
“Okay, so tell me why. Tell me why.”
“Why does it contain fish?”
@sadithebadi
am I missing something here?! #howitsmade #fish #orangejuice #howfoodismade #fdaapproved #notselfcare #pleaseexplain
Which part is the fish, exactly?
It turns out there is an actual explanation:
Technically, they told the truth.
But folks had jokes:
And the award goes to:
Man, I wonder what’s in Dr. Pepper?
