March 30, 2025 at 10:48 am

Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

by Ben Auxier

A woman holding a bottle of orange juice

TikTok/sadithebadi

“I’m sorry, what?”

Look, I may not know a lot about food, but after watching this video, I think I may actually know less than nothing.

Look at this weird discovery by TikTok user @sadithebadi:

A woman holding a bottle of orange juice

TikTok/sadithebadi

“What does this look like to you?

Minute Maid Nutri plus orange juice, 200% vitamin C, low calorie juice drink.”

A woman holding a bottle of orange juice

TikTok/sadithebadi

“Okay, so tell me why. Tell me why.”

A woman holding a bottle of orange juice

TikTok/sadithebadi

“Why does it contain fish?”

A woman holding a bottle of orange juice

“Why does it contain fish?”

@sadithebadi

am I missing something here?! #howitsmade #fish #orangejuice #howfoodismade #fdaapproved #notselfcare #pleaseexplain

♬ original sound – Sadi the Badi

Which part is the fish, exactly?

2025 03 08 00 04 08 Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

It turns out there is an actual explanation:

2025 03 08 00 04 29 Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

Technically, they told the truth.

2025 03 08 00 04 45 Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

But folks had jokes:

2025 03 08 00 04 53 Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

And the award goes to:

2025 03 08 00 04 58 Consumer Was Ready To Break Into Some Orange Juice, But Then Made A Bizarre, Fishy Discovery On the Bottle

Man, I wonder what’s in Dr. Pepper?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter