Costco Shopper Said That Their Alkaline Water Isn’t Quite What It’s Advertised to Be

FYI, bottled alkaline water has a pH level above 7 and is advertised as a product to keep you more hydrated.

That being said, is there a chance it might not be on the level?

A TikTokker posted a video and said that she conducted a little experiment and found out that we’re being lied to when it comes to alkaline water that’s sold at Costco.

The woman told viewers, “My boyfriend and I get this bottled water from Costco that claims to be 9.5 pH.”

She continued, “So, I decided to buy some test strips and came home, tested the pH balance of the filtered water, Costco water, and tap water.”

The TikTokker set up three cups of water with test strips.

She said, “I ended up finding out that for the Costco water, the pH was at 6.0., and the total alkalinity was at a zero.”

The woman referenced the water bottle and said,, “I guess that’s why they have the disclaimer on here: pH 9.5 at the time of bottling.”

The text overlay to her video reads, “Is Costco lying?!”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person offered a tip.

Are we dealing with some false advertising here…?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.