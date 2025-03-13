Costco Shopper Watches In Disbelief As New Eggs Were Gone In Less Than 10 Minutes. – ‘Have you ever seen this before?’

It’s often surprising to see what becomes a hot commodity, especially when you have zero context for it. During COVID, it was toilet paper for some reason.

What’s next? Eggs?! Actually yes. In this store at this time, anyway.

“Have you ever seen this before?” asks TikToker @ninav0728 in her puzzling video.

The video shows people taking entire pallet trays of eggs at Costco. A shopping cart in the shot has a stack of 10 trays of eggs.

“Eggs were gone in 10 minutes!” says the overlay text.

It looks like it’s probably an organized operation, but why eggs?

Is there an egg shortage that would make reselling profitable? Are they trying to break the Guinness World Record for World’s largest omelette?

“What the…” says someone in the background who seems to know Nina.

It must be nerve wracking handling such breakable goods. What if they aren’t used up before they go bad? That’s another thing to worry about.

Maybe they’re for restaurants that serve mostly breakfast food.

Geraldo’s reply made me laugh. Reselling eggs sounds like bad business.

A lot of people probably have no concept of retail versus wholesale.

Maybe they do. Maybe a stack of 10 IS the limit.

Same! I’m sure loads of psychiatrists studied that phenomenon.

They’re in for a cracking good time.

