Couple Agreed On A Simple Gift For Her Birthday, So When Husband Showed Up Empty-Handed It Left Her Feeling Unimportant

Small gestures mean everything, especially on special days like your birthday.

After a busy month, one woman gave her husband permission to go easy on gifts.

However, when he interpreted this directive as “put in zero effort at all”, they found themselves at a painful standoff.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I reject my hubbys try to fix my birthday? It’s my birthday today, yay. He congratulated me yesterday, and I initially just laughed it off and said, “It’s tomorrow, but thank you.” We had a huge argument yesterday (not related to birthday stuff or anything like that).

But when her birthday rolled around, the couple was in for even more trouble.

Today, he tells me that he hasn’t gotten me anything because we talked a couple of weeks ago and agreed on no gifts since we’ve spent a lot on me lately — new glasses, getting my hair done, and a really nice, expensive Mother’s Day gift.

It would seem he missed an important detail.

But I told him back then that it would be nice to get something small, like flowers or something like that. So today, he told me, “Sorry, I haven’t gotten you anything… but we agreed on no gifts.” I reminded him that something small would have been nice. He then got upset and said, “Well, when would I have had the time to do that?”

This soured her celebratory mood and she was left to sulk.

Then he asked if we should order sushi for my birthday dinner. I told him I don’t really feel like celebrating anymore. I went to nap with our baby and saw him leaving on the door cam.

She wasn’t interested in last-minute gifts at this point.

I texted him not to get me anything if that’s what he was planning on doing. I just saw him come back with flowers. WIBTA if I reject it now..?

Flowers might brighten a room, but they can’t erase an already lingering disappointment.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

The wife was very clear on what she wanted from the start and it was her husband who clearly dropped the ball.

Couples should take every opportunity to make each other feel special — especially on birthdays.

It’s hard not to feel forgotten when you’re, well, forgotten.

Let’s not forget that there are plenty of non-monetary gifts the husband could have gotten her.

This last minute bouquet felt more like damage control than a heartfelt apology.

At the end of the day, no one wants a gift given out of guilt.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.