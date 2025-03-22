Customers Insisted On Ordering A “Cheeseburger With No Cheese” Instead Of A Hamburger, So This Employee Stopped Arguing And Gave Them What They Ordered

It’s funny how some customers always think they’re right even when they’re clearly wrong.

Cheeseburger with no cheese Yeah, I know. That’s a hamburger. But try telling that to every single Mrs. After-Church-Karen a hundred times. And let me know how much you want to press the point.

A cheeseburger was 25 cents more than a hamburger. This was at a fast food restaurant where I worked back in the day. Eventually, I got tired of being yelled at for correcting/explaining that what people really wanted was a hamburger.

This happened multiple times a month, mind you. I wasn’t getting paid enough to stupid-proof hangry people’s fast food orders. So, I started ringing them up exactly the way they ordered.

At first, I’d ring them up for a hamburger because I knew that’s what they meant. But I got chewed out by someone who read their receipt. So, no more going out of my way to save people from their self-inflicted StupidTax.

So, I rang up “cheese burger, no cheese.” The cook came up to tell me I rang it up wrong. I just said, “That’s how she ordered.” My dead-on-the-inside tone said all that I could not express in mere words and the kitchen employees caught on right away. They never questioned the orders rung up that way again.

It was a win-win. I didn’t have to get yelled at for trying to save people money, and the restaurant made an extra buck fifty every month from customers ordering cheeseburgers with no cheese.

I don’t mean to brag, but sometimes, the restaurant made a whole extra two dollars a month, thanks to me. It was a little thing, and petty, but it made my retail-weary heart a little glad.

Sometimes, it’s better to give people exactly what they ask for rather than argue with them.

