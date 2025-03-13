Daughter Planned An Elaborate Anniversary Party For Her Parents, But When Her Parents Told Her That Her Wife Wasn’t Invited, She Canceled The Party

People might not have the same opinion on certain things, but that’s okay. The least they can do is be inclusive!

AITA for Canceling My Parents’ 40th Anniversary Party After They Refused to Invite My Wife? I (32F) have been with my wife, Emily (34F), for five years, married for two. My parents have never fully accepted my relationship, though they insist they still “love” me.

They didn’t come to our wedding, claiming it was “too painful” for them, but I tried to move past it. Recently, they asked me to plan their 40th anniversary party. I handled everything, the venue, catering, guest list, decorations. I spent months making sure it would be a perfect night for them.

But last week, when I went over final details, my mom casually said, “Of course, Emily won’t be coming.” I was stunned. I asked what she meant, and my dad chimed in, saying they “didn’t want any drama” and just wanted a “traditional family celebration.”

I told them that if Emily wasn’t invited, I wouldn’t be coming either. My mom sighed and said, “We just don’t want to make people uncomfortable.” That broke me. Make people uncomfortable? My wife, who has done nothing but try to be polite to them isn’t welcome at a party that I organized because they’re worried about appearances? I told them that if Emily wasn’t welcome, neither was their party.

I called the venue and canceled everything. No caterer, no decorations, no celebration. My parents freaked out, saying I was being vindictive and punishing them for their “boundaries.”

My extended family is divided, some say I was right to stand up for Emily, but others think I overreacted and ruined something that wasn’t about me.

Now my parents aren’t speaking to me, and part of me wonders if I did go too far. I wasn’t trying to be cruel, I just couldn’t justify throwing a party for people who refuse to accept my marriage. AITA for canceling the event?

This user is sorry that the parents are so conservative.

That’s right! This user believes she had every right to cancel the party.

This user supports her fully!

Exactly! This user knows that couples are one unit!

This user thinks she should just let the parents be and move on.

