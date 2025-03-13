Department Director Was Cheap When Buying Pizza For Her Team, So This Woman Paid Part Of Her Share In Pennies

Having a pizza day at work sounds fun, but if your boss is cheap, then it’s the opposite.

This woman was annoyed that her department director would require them to pay for the pizza.

And when it comes to tipping, the director gives a very small amount.

When her boss asked them to pay even more, she complied in a creative and annoying way.

Read the story below to find out what she did.

Cheapskate Boss I worked as a shift supervisor in a department of about 60 employees. Every year, there is a designated week to celebrate our profession. Every year, the department director “volun-told” the shift supervisors that we were all chipping in to buy pizza for the department to help celebrate.

This woman hates that the department director gives a very small tip.

The first annoyance was that I worked night shift, so she would order the pizza and give me a check to pay for it. This was after we had all contributed whatever amount she determined to be our individual share. Every year, she would order about 6 pizzas for the shift and include a $2 tip for the driver.

She would end up using her own money to give a reasonable tip.

Naturally, I was mortified. I’d end up kicking in my own money for a reasonable tip. When I brought it up to her, she looked at me blankly. She said she never tipped more than $2 for delivery.

Again, she chipped in another $10 toward the tip.

The final straw was the last year she worked there. She had figured out the pizza bill and determined we all owed $15.75. Pizza day comes and goes, with me (of course) chipping in another $10 out of pocket toward the tip. I open my work email, and see that she sent all the shift supervisors a message.

Her supervisor asked for another $1.65.

She said she had miscalculated the pizza bill. So we all needed to pay her another $1.65, otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair, as she would be paying in more than we had. At first I saw red. Then, I dreamed up my revenge.

To comply, she paid her 165 pennies.

As I said, I worked nights. So the next night, I spent quite a bit of time flicking 165 pennies under her office door. Then, I emailed her to let her know I’d left the money in her office. I never heard another word, but I’m sure she crawled around and picked every penny up.

Haha! What a petty act of compliance. Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user gives more petty advice.

And here’s a good response.

Exactly! (Pun intended)

Here’s a short and simple remark.

And finally, this person suggests taking action against her.

A cheapskate boss deserves to receive and count change.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.