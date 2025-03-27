‘Did your car catch anything?’ – Driver Was Excited To Get A New Tesla, But Because Of Its Video Recording Capabilities It Kept Bringing Cops To Her Door At All Hours
by Ben Auxier
Tesla has had its fair share of controversies.
The Cyber Truck, for example, seems to have been scribbled by Elon onto a napkin with no other plans for how it would work, or stop, or…truck.
But this particular issue may be less Tesla-specific and more an indication of where we’re headed generally, as documented by TikTok user @notshaqlauren:
“No one tells you when you get a Tesla,” she says from her living room,
“That you’re basically gonna work part time for the police department.”
“This is the ninth time that cops have come to my door, and I look on the ring doorbell and I’m like – what the heck?”
“And then they’re like ‘hey, something happened out there, did your car catch anything?
Can we look at your car footage?'”
“No.”
@notshaqlauren
Call me officer Shaq 👮 #police #tesla
Maybe this is a chance for a little side hustle?
Though some people rather like it:
Not everyone is a fan of the cops.
And here’s the most ironic thing ever said on TikTok:
Hey, who knows. Maybe your car could actually help somebody.
