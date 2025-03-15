‘Do not go into the store and shop.’ – Target Customer Called Out The Store For Charging People More For In-Store Shopping

This doesn’t sound good for Target…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and explained why she was less-than-thrilled when she found out about how the company operates when it comes to in-store shopping versus online.

The video’s text overlay reads, “TARGET IS SCAMMING US” and she told viewers, “Do not go into the store and shop. Do drive up.”

The woman said she scheduled a pick-up order, but then decided she wanted to go into the store to do some shopping…

And that’s when she noticed a toddler toilet seat she wanted to buy cost $2 more if purchased in the store.

She had the price matched when she checked out at the register, but when she got to her car, she noticed that some breastmilk storage bags she bought were also marked up by $3.10 when she bought them in the store.

She told viewers, “I’m literally never going to walk into Target unless I absolutely have to, because they are scamming us.”

