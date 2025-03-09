Dollar Tree Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Items Locked Up Behind Glass Like They Were At Their Local Store

This sure is odd…

A woman named Marie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why security measures at her local Dollar Tree store had her scratching her head.

Marie visited a Dollar Tree store in Philadelphia and she noticed that the makeup supplies were locked up behind glass…

But this security glass was a bit different…

Marie showed viewers that she was able to reach through a large hole the glass and get her hands on the products she wanted.

Hmmm…that’s odd…

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This TikTokker weighed in.

Another individual doesn’t get it.

And this person spoke up.

Well, that’s definitely different…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.