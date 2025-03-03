Driver At A Costco Gas Station Failed To Follow Common Etiquette Rules, So The Driver Behind Him Made It Inconvenient For Him To Leave

There are a few unwritten rules in public places for the general convenience of other people around you.

This man was about to fill his vehicle’s tank at a gas station, but the driver waiting in line in front of him made it extra inconvenient for him to get to the gas pump.

He decided to give the driver a taste of his own medicine when it was time to leave.

Read the story below for all the details.

Costco gas pump petty revenge Everyone knows what Costco gas stations are like. One way, multiple gas pumps per island. I was second in line. Both pumps become available.

This man had to go around to get to the second pump.

The guy ahead of me stops at the first pump. Major breach of ettiquette. So, I had to go around. I pulled in at an angle on purpose.

The other driver had finished, but he was still halfway through.

There was no car on the other side until just before the guy finished. It was perfect. I was halfway through my 21-gallon fill up.

The driver waited for him to finish.

I looked and there was enough room for him to get through. But, of course, he was a jerk who probably didn’t know where his fenders were. So he waited for me to finish. He gave me dagger eyes when he finally got past, but I enjoyed it.

That does sound really annoying. There was no reason for the driver not to pull up to the second open spot.

Guess money can’t buy class—or etiquette.

