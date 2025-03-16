‘I honestly don’t know what to do. They were offering me money for me to trade it in.’ – Driver Didn’t Expect The High Maintenance Bills He Had To Deal With On His Toyota

Ugh, this is the worst…

Insanely high auto repair bills are enough to drive any person crazy, and it hurts even more when the car is relatively new.

A TikTokker posted a video and talked about the big chunk of change he’s had to pay for repairs on the Toyota Supra he owns that’s less than five years old.

The man told viewers, “I just got back from the Toyota dealership and I got news I didn’t want to hear.”

The TikTokker said that he was having steering problems and he was told that his vehicle would need a new rack and pinion system.

The estimate for the fix was a whopping $4,335.

He said he looked into repairing it himself, but the parts cost roughly $2,000.

He said, “I honestly don’t know what to do. They were offering me money for me to trade it in and just get it out of my sight. I love the car, and it was my dream car when it first came out. But that is crazy, not even five years old.”

He added, “I guess they don’t build Toyotas like they used to.”

Ouch…

Here’s the video.

This car is costing him an arm and a leg!

