Ex Wouldn’t Stop Calling And Harassing Her, But Got Annoyed When She Flooded His Phone With Endless Spam Calls

When someone refuses to leave you alone, it can feel impossible to escape their grasp.

So, what would you do if an ex kept calling, showing up at your job, and refusing to respect your boundaries?

Would you continue to ignore them and hope they give up?

Or would you find a way to show them exactly what it feels like to be harassed?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and opts for the second.

Here’s how she handled it.

He wouldn’t stop calling, so I let him know what it’s like. Okay, so my ex. He’s controlling and manipulative and just flat-out mean to me. I’ve been trying to get away from his grip since November 2023! So here we are now.

No matter what she did, it never worked.

I would block his number, but he would call restricted over and over. There was no winning. I finally blocked him for the last time and ignored every one of his blocked calls. He would reach out to my friends and show up at my job. I’ve made police reports, but since he’s not threatening me, they can’t do much. So, yesterday, I finally answered the restricted call. I ever so nicely asked him to please just leave me alone. He said he will never leave me alone. I hung up.

Fed up, she made sure his phone never stopped ringing.

Enough was enough. I have signed up for every insurance quote I could think of with his phone number, posted free ads on Craigslist with his number, and anything I can think of. He called again this morning and thanked me because his phone hadn’t stopped ringing. I denied having any involvement and asked why he would think it would be me, and his response was, “Well, because I keep calling and won’t leave you alone.” At least he’s self-aware. He wanted my energy, and he’s got it. Be careful what you ask for.

She did a great job turning the situation around and giving him a real taste of his own medicine.

