Family Obsessed With Twins Always Celebrates Them, But The Odd Sibling Out Snaps And Calls Out The Favoritism

The family’s infatuation with two sets of twins has meant constant celebrations for them, while the youngest sibling gets ignored.

After being brushed aside for a graduation, the sibling finally speaks up, but the family thinks it’s all emotional manipulation.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my family it’s not my fault I’m not a twin? My parents struggled to have kids and went on fertility treatments to have my siblings and the result was two sets of non-identical boy/girl twins who LOOK identical pretty much. The older twins are Max and Amy and the younger twins are Jace and Lacy. Our family has always been so obsessed with the fact there were two sets of twins born to the same parents in our family and that they could pass for identical even though they’re boy/girl twins.

That’s a genetic plot twist nature rarely writes twice!

Birthdays, Christmas, school plays, sports games, report cards, graduations and everything was a huge deal and celebrated as this great thing. My siblings had so many parties thrown for them and so many reasons given to get them gifts that it was insane. I was born 6 years after Jace and Lacy and my family can’t hide their disappointment in a singleton. My birthdays were never a big deal and I didn’t get the same attention for Christmas, report cards, sports games or school plays. For my siblings the whole family would try to show up and support and I was lucky to have one parent at any of my stuff. My report cards were never celebrated either.

Being the “boring” singleton in a twin-obsessed family sounds like a lonely gig.

I’m not too close to my siblings. They don’t notice me much and enjoy the attention a lot so it’s easy for me to slide through the cracks with them. But even our parents don’t put the same amount of attention and effort into me. My graduation was a topic of conversation a weekend ago. My siblings can’t make it because of work or college stuff and the rest of the family was like well I guess we don’t need to plan around my graduation. I told them I’d still like everyone there and they said I didn’t need anyone there. I asked why my siblings had and they said it was such a big deal for twins and when they’re one of two sets born to the same parents and could pass for identical.

Imagine being so obsessed with twins that your other kid is basically an afterthought!

They said that’s something to celebrate. I told my family it’s not my fault I wasn’t a twin and I didn’t get why I was being overlooked. My grandpa said at 17 I don’t need to be jealous of attention other kids get and as a boy I shouldn’t get caught up in that kind of stuff. I said even teenage guys want to feel like they matter. My family said I was being unreasonable. One of my aunts said I was gaslighting the family while my grandma, parents and a couple of other aunts and uncles said I was emotionally trying to manipulate them. They wanted me to apologize to everyone for telling them it’s not my fault I’m not a twin because nobody ever said it was. AITA?

It’s tough being overshadowed by two sets of twins, especially when the family overlooks your milestones.

Reddit thinks this whole thing is wild.

This person has some decent advice.

This person says to use the whole thing to his advantage.

And this person just thinks the parents are insane for acting this way (no kidding).

Well, what can we say…

Being the “odd one out” in a family obsessed with twins is no easy feat.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.