‘Fights actually make their relationship stronger.’ – A TikTokker Claims That Science Is Able To Predict If Your Relationship Is Going To Last

Relationships are tricky things, and it can be stressful to determine whether it’s worth it or if it’s going to work out.

And if you’ve been having some doubts about your relationship, you’ll want to take a look at what a TikTokker named Doug said…because he thinks it all comes down to science.

Doug said, “Science can predict if you’ll stay happy in a long-term relationship.”

He told viewers that a research study showed there are two types of couples.

There are the kinds of couples that ignore the problems they have with each other because they think they’ll go away, and then the other kind takes action when problems occur.

Doug said that couples in the latter category fight and added, “The crazy part is their fights actually make their relationship stronger. The happiest couples long term aren’t the ones who have the fewest problems; it’s the ones that address their problems the quickest.”

He added, “It might be tough in the moment, but having that hard conversation will save your relationship in the long run.”

I think he’s on to something here…

