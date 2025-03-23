Former Apple Store Employee Is Sharing Secrets From Their Retail Stores. – ‘We’re literally not allowed to tell customers no.’

Apple is a company so successful that a few years back they literally made more in profit than they had a plan for what they would do with.

So, what are their tricks?

Here’s just a few from TikTok user @reddnea:

“I used to work for Apple, and here are some fun little secrets, if you will, about the Apple Store. All of the, like, accessories, like your fine woven wallets, cases, regular cases, like the silicone Airtag accessories, literally every Apple branded accessory is going to have a one year warranty. So if your silicone case starts, like, peeling or whatever, literally just make a Genius Bar appointment and take it and they will get you a replacement.”

“You can walk into any Apple store and just ask to use a charger. In my experience, nobody’s ever gonna tell you no. We’re, like, literally not allowed to tell customers no. If anything, you might just have nowhere to sit while you charge your device because the Genius Bar is so ******* full.”

“All of the Macbooks in the Apple Store, um, the screen is tilted to, like, roughly 70 degrees. It’s just like a really awkward viewing angle. It’s just a way to get you to, like, interact with the MacBook even more, because it just creates mental ownership. You’re touching it, feeling it, you want it even more.”

“No apple employee’s, like, ever going to touch the demo that you’re messing with. Messing with AirPods or an iPhone or an iPad or an Apple Pencil, whatever it may be. The employees going to give it to you, it’s going to be in your hands. You’re going to be looking through the camera. The more you’re touching The product. The more mental ownership you have, you’re more likely to buy it and take it home.”

People found this almost TOO helpful:

And even the haters gotta admit, Apple makes an atmosphere:

This is a BIG part of it:

Of course, buyer beware:

A few more FAQ’s:

They’re still way too expensive, though.

