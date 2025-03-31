Friends Go Out To Dinner At A Seafood Restaurant, But One Friend Expects An Even Split Even Though His Meal Cost Much More

When a group of friends go out to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the easiest way to pay is to split the bill equally; however, this often doesn’t seem fair if some friends order more expensive items than others. In that case, it’s usually more fair to ask for separate checks.

In today’s story, one friend orders a meal that’s four times more expensive than anyone else’s meal, but he wants to split the bill four ways. His friends don’t like this idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for not splitting the bill when my friend got lobster? So last weekend me (21m) and my friends (i’m giving fake names so jake (22m), sarah (21f), lisa (21f)) hit this seafood joint we been hyping up. Not crazy fancy, lowkey affordable for us working students. I figure we’re all keeping it chill. I got crab cakes for $20, sarah and lisa get normal stuff too, like $15-18 plates. then jake goes “OH HELL YEAH lobster tail $85!” and orders it.

He pointed out how expensive it was.

I asked him if that’s what he really wanted cause that’s expensive as hell and i don’t think we could cover for him if ever. He said yes don’t worry. I don’t say anything, thinking he’s got it covered. Dinner’s cool, he’s flexing his lobster, whatever. Bill comes… $185.

Jake wants to split the bill 4 ways.

I’m like ok my share’s maybe $25 with tip. But jake’s all “so $46 each?” And i’m WHAT. his lobster was $85! I say “nah man i’m not paying for that, i’ll do $25.”

Sarah and Lisa weren’t about to pay for part of the lobster either.

Sarah and Lisa back me up, they weren’t splitting either. Jake gets mad, says “we always split, you’re being cheap, it’s just dinner.” Dude it’s triple my food! I stick to my guns, we all pay separate, but he’s acting like i ruined everything. Says i embarrassed him. Texted me later all salty about it.

He’s wondering if they should’ve split the bill.

I kinda get it, splitting’s simpler and i coulda just ate the cost, but $85 vs $20 feels wild to me. Did he really just expect us all to split with him after he saw us order cheaper food??? He even KNEW we can’t cover that much for him. Now he’s barely talking to us and i’m sitting here like… were we the jerks? Should we have just paid it to keep the vibe good?

Jake is the jerk here. He ordered lobster expecting his friends to help cover the cost. I’d be hesitant to go out to eat with him again.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person experienced a similar situation with a friend.

Jake was asking too much.

This person thinks it’s good to learn how to deal with people like this.

A former waitress suggests separate checks.

Splitting the bill is a bad idea.

