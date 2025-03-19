Girlfriend Plans to Get a Dog, But Her Boyfriend Is Wondering If He Should Try To Talk Her Out Of It

What would you do if your significant other wanted to get a dog but you were allergic to dogs?

That’s the situation one man finds himself in, and he’s not sure what to do about it.

As much as he wants to be supportive, he can’t ignore how this decision might impact their time together.

Read on for the story.

AITA for expressing concerns about my partner getting a new dog rather than pretending I’m fully supportive? My (33M) partner (35F) of ~10 months is going to get a new dog. She had a dog for a long time from when she was in undergrad – just a couple years ago, the dog lived a full life and died of old age. She’s getting a new dog soon. She is a homeowner / lives by herself except for when I’m there. I live in a van for the most part and work as a mountain guide. Unfortunately I am allergic to animal dander.

The dog is going to make things more complicated.

One of the things we do together as a couple is climbing. Having a dog always complicates climbing outdoors. Bringing a dog to the climbing wall is generally frowned upon. Climbing is very important to me and sharing it with my partner is an important part of a relationship to me.

That sounds like quite the pickle.

I’m concerned about the impacts the dog will have on what we’re able to do together as a couple. I would prefer not to have a hairy dog inside my van. Hair gets everywhere and I’m allergic to it. Our options of where to go, what we can do, how long we can do it for, will be limited/affected by the dog. This will mean I have to compromise (more than I already do b/c of the disparity between our skill/experience levels) on what I would like to be doing on trips/outdoor time with her.

Activities, or man’s best friend…hmmm…

I don’t know if it’s even worth bringing any of this up. But there was no part of the conversation where she asked what I think of her getting a dog. I guess we’re not there yet to where my feelings on life decisions can be considered in her decision making. Is it even worth bringing up these feelings?

This is quite the dilemma.

She loves having a dog and it brings her a lot of joy so I feel like I should just support it. But at the same time, it feels like doing that without even mentioning any of these concerns will be ignoring/minimizing my own feelings and that frustrations may arise later.

I’m not sure what to do or say, any advice appreciated.

While he doesn’t want to rain on her parade, staying silent might lead to frustration down the road. Is honesty worth the risk, or should he just suck it up?

Reddit is torn.

On the one hand, some people say he’s being an AH.

But some people think no one is the AH.

Either way, it’s probably worth bringing up, according to some people.

Not everyone is a dog person.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.