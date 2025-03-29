Gluten Free Woman Tags Along To A Dinner Party With Her Sister-In-Law, But She Gets Pushy When Everyone Is Raving About The Dinner Rolls

If you’re hosting a dinner party, it’s a good idea to ask if your guests have any food allergies or intolerances. That way you can plan accordingly and make sure there’s enough food for everyone to enjoy.

However, it gets a little bit more complicated if a guest with a food allergy is added to the guest list at the last minute.

In today’s story, one guest at a dinner party can’t eat gluten, and when everyone else starts raving about the dinner rolls, the party host wonders if she messed up.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for pushing back on a dinner guest regarding her cooking expectations on me? My husband and I hosted a dinner for some common friends. One of them asked if she could bring her brother and SIL who were visiting, the morning of the dinner. I said thats fine as we had the space and I always make extra.

The SIL can’t eat gluten.

My friend said her SIL is gluten free and if thats ok. I said that should be ok as I was planning to have salad , entree itself was gluten free and another friend was bringing sorbet for dessert. Only the dinner rolls would have gluten and her SIL can skip those. She said that sounds perfect.

I wasnt asking anyone to bring anything unless voluntarily offered, like the friend who was bringing dessert did. Just wanted everyone to have a good time and not feel obligated.

Everyone loved the dinner rolls.

Anyway, fast forward to dinner time and there are about 8 of us including my friend’s bro and wife. I was meeting them for the first time. Fortunately or unfortunately, my dinner rolls became a huge hit. I had also made home made honey butter to go with it.

The gluten free woman felt like she was missing out.

My husband was super proud and raving about my cooking skills. My friend’s brother was like this is ” heaven in my mouth” . I could see his gluten free wife was looking a bit annoyed that she was missing out on the dinner rolls that everyone else at the table was raving out. Her husband was like ” wish you could have eaten this, sorry babe”.

Now the gluten free woman wants her to make gluten free dinner rolls.

Then she goes , ” well, I could have eaten it if she had made a gluten free version”. My friend jumped in to say, “well, she didnt know you were coming before and I just told her today morning, so she couldnt have made it”. Her brother now chimes in ” may be she can make a special gluten free batch one of these days before we go back so Katie can also enjoy”. Now there is awkward silence and everyone is looking at me and I was like ” Oh, I dont know much about gluten free baking”.

She offered up her recipe.

My friend’s SIL is like, but you can learn it, thats if you are a great cook. I laugh and say I am not that great of a cook, my husband is biased. But I am happy to share my recipe if they want to experiment with gluten free ingredients. Then my friend’s brother goes, well, we are terrible cooks, I am sure you can figure it out if you care to. I was pretty annoyed at this point.

She told the truth.

I said, ” I guess I dont care enough, I am meeting you guys for the first time and I dont think its an appropriate expectation”. My husband and another friend tried to change subject and we were almost done with entree at this point. Katie gets up from her seat and says she wants to leave. Her husband and my friend also gets up.

She wondered if she had been rude.

My friend made an apologetic excuse to the group and left with them. I guess no one saw them to the door as we were all pretty miffed at that point. After they left, I asked if I was rude and everyone including my husband said I wasnt and they were too pushy and deserved it. I left it there, we went on to have a pretty amazing time and everyone else left after another couple of hours saying thank you for an amazing time and great food.

Her friend thinks she should’ve handled it differently.

Next day my friend messages saying, sorry last night didnt go well, she knows her brother and wife were being demanding but I could also have been more gracious and simply said I will try to make a gluten free batch. I havent responded to her yet, but AITAH for the way I responded? Should I have handled it better? I do pride myself on being a gracious host, generally speaking. But I am also not a push over.

I don’t think she did anything wrong. If she had lied and said she’d try to make gluten free dinner rolls then they might actually expect her to make them. That would be an even worse situation to be in.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Someone with a gluten allergy shares their opinion.

It takes practice to convert a recipe to be gluten free.

This person wouldn’t give it another thought.

The friend was out of line for even asking if these entitled guests could come with her.

It’s pretty rude to tell your dinner party host what to cook!

