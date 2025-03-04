Goodwill Is Getting More Expensive Than Ever, And This Guy Thinks He’s Found Out Why. – ‘She was pulling all the white and tan tags off.’

Shopping at Goodwill can be a great way to find some amazing deals, but you have to be a smart shopper.

Many people say that finding the best deals is getting harder because Goodwill employees are taking the best items.

This TikToker claims to have caught them in the act. She starts the video showing someone looking through a rack of clothes and she says, “I cannot believe what I saw today at Goodwill.”

The video continues with the caption over it saying, “Goodwill employees dressed as customers and taking sale color tags to the back.”

Yikes. Are they actually just taking the best deals for themselves? I guess that is quite a perk for employees.

She continues with the video by saying, “This lady works for Goodwill I’m assuming. She was pulling all the white and tan tags off the shelves the whole time that I was there. And then putting them in the back.”

This is kind of crazy.

The video pans up to a sign that shows that white and tan-tagged items are on sale that day. She wraps up the video by saying, “I didn’t want to believe that it is true, but they are pulling all of the sale-tagged clothes and putting them in the back of the store. Crazy. Mind-blowing.”

That seems like an unfair practice.

It is even worse since Goodwill is often where people who are short on money shop, so they are missing out.

