Grocery Store Employee Was Fired Due To The Way He Communicates, So Now He Seeks Revenge On The Store By Repeatedly Crushing All Their Hard Taco Shells And Tostadas

Some people are masterminds at revenge.

I crush the hard taco shells and tostadas in the store that fired me for an immutable characteristic If you don’t want your hard taco shells and tostadas crushed, I recommend two things. First, don’t have them out in the open where any tall child or, more aptly, any disgruntled ex-employee can crunch them all in under a minute with minimal effort. Second, I recommend not creating any such disgruntled employees by indiscriminately firing people for immutable characteristics.

I have a lisp which has made life very unpleasant, though I’ve learned to live with it and only notice it now when some toddler on the bus points and laughs at me when I am simply minding my own business, talking on the phone. In in-person settings, I prefer to speak only when necessary, and let my body language do some heavy lifting.

This was the case when I worked at the grocery store and a customer would come up to me with a question. If they were asking where something was and I was at a distance where I could point out their desired item, that’s what I would do. If they followed up and asked for an aisle number and that number was 10 or less, I would indicate it with my fingers. If they didn’t leave me alone after that, then I would use my words. Usually, when they heard how difficult it is for me to get some of my words out, they seemed to understand why I communicate like this.

I would say 90% of customers were unbothered or had empathy for my situation. But the 10% who were not were the types to complain to management. When I had to have the talk with the boss man, I made it clear I wasn’t changing my ways. I printed out literature on lisps for them to read through, which they ignored.

Instead, they let me go. So every Tuesday, I go into their store and crush the hard shell tacos and tostadas. It’s petty, but over time it will cost them more than them firing cost me.

And when corporate gives them the call and tells them their balance sheet is weak and demands an explanation, I hope they know this all could have been avoided had they just respected the lisp.

This worker’s revenge isn’t really hurting anyone but innocent customers.

