Groom Wants Just One Say In The Wedding, But His Fiancée Says No Way

Wedding planning can be stressful, but what happens when the groom’s only request gets shut down?

One man asked for a single thing—his favorite color in the wedding scheme—but his fiancée insists it doesn’t match.

Now, what started as a simple decision has turned into a battle of control, and neither side is backing down.

Check it out.

AITA for not budging on my wedding color scheme. So my fiancé (F34) and I (m27) have been dating for almost 5 years and have been engaged for about 9 months, we’ve recently started discussing about planning the wedding. I’ll be honest, she’s doing a great job in planning it out, setting the budget, arranging venue viewings, etc. She is doing the majority of the planning herself and as it’s her big day I’m just letting her choose what she wants.

Every bride’s dream, right?

We’ve recently gotten to the stage where we have to talk about color schemes for my suit accessories and the bridesmaids dresses. My favorite color is Cadbury Purple, it always has been. So I said I want that, at first she just said “okay” and we moved on. It then got to the point where she was suggesting different types of colors we could have, “lilac, peach, sage green, baby blue.” I said “I already told you I want Cadbury purple.”

Well, clearly that’s not what she wants.

She said that I can’t have Cadbury purple because it doesn’t go with anything. I said I’m fine with her picking and choosing everything to do with the wedding but the only input I want to add is what I will be wearing. She started to get into a strop, saying that I’m making it difficult and asking if we can just compromise and I said that it wouldn’t be compromising if it’s not the color I want. I said if I don’t have Cadbury purple then I don’t care what color I have and she should just pick it herself and not pretend that I have a say in the wedding when I clearly don’t.

Yikes.

So AITA for wanting to stick to the only input I want to have in our wedding?

Is the groom being unreasonable for standing his ground, or is the bride steamrolling his only request?

Most people agree: she is the AH.

This person reamed him out.

And this person couldn’t agree more.

This person says this is wildly unfair…on the bride’s part.

One request, one tantrum—maybe the wedding colors aren’t the real issue here.

It seems they have a lot to talk about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.