Guy Drives Three Hours To See His Long Distance Girlfriend, But She Wants To Play Video Games With A Friend Instead Of Hanging Out

So, picture this: This guy drives three hours after work to surprise his girlfriend, only to walk into a game night with her and her friend.

The third controller’s broken, and suddenly, he’s stuck alternating turns while they chat and game it up.

What was meant to be a sweet visit quickly turned into an unexpected multiplayer situation.

Check it out.

AITA for leaving my girlfriends house early My (27M) girlfriend (27F) and I are in a (slightly) long distance relationship, 3 hours apart round trip. Yesterday she said how much she missed me and wanted to see me and wished I was there. So I make time to drive down to see her after work. When I get there she wants to play video games online with one of her friends and the plan is we all play together. The third controller ends up not working so she suggests that me and her alternate playing rounds with her friend online. I agree and we do.

A 3-hour drive to become Player 2 in a game that wasn’t even on your radar.

Throughout “hanging out” she makes comments that I talk too much and that I’m distracting her from the game. Twice I tried to turn on the third controller and it popped a window up for a couple seconds on the game and she was very mad I did that. She took the controller and out it “somewhere I could find it” so it wouldn’t happen again. Overall it seems clear (to me) that her priority for the night was playing the video game, which is totally fine, but not what I had expected when I decided to make the drive. It felt like a distraction that I was even there at all, and again I only went because she said how much she missed me. I would have been happy to stay home.

Looks like you were the second player, not the main character.

I have to get up early to make the long drive to get to work on time, so I say I would like to go to bed by midnight and the game was loud in her bedroom with her talking to the other player, too loud for me to sleep through. She says “boo I stink.” I offer to sleep on the couch in the other room and she says no she can hookup her game system out there to play while I sleep. She offers to “take a break” and say goodnight to me while I sleep before going into the other room. I say I’d rather just go back home than sleep alone (I get better sleep in my own bed and have a dog that could use the company if I’m just sleeping alone anyway).

Absolutely ridiculous.

She thinks about it and says “yeah it might be hard for me to enjoy this with you here cause you talk too much.” So I leave. And she gets very upset saying that I am causing drama and why do I always start problems and is saying I am too needy. I say I’m not mad but leaving seemed like the best thing to do. I assured her I was not upset many times over. She continued saying I am a problem and always causing issues. AITA?

He went for romance, but ended up playing second fiddle to Mario Kart.

Time to hear what Reddit thinks: was he in the wrong, or just caught in a co-op crisis?

This person says he deserves better.

This person says girlfriend is delulu.

And this person says they would’ve done what he did, too: Left.

Looks like he’s learning the hard way: some relationships are more about the “game” than the “girlfriend.”

One of them is definitely more invested than the other.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.