Guy On The Swim Team Was Bullying Her, So She Chose A Funny Photo Of Him And Put It In Their High School Yearbook

It takes some courage to put a bully in their place.

This girl explains that a guy on the high school swim team was bullying her.

As payback, she looked for a funny photo of him and placed it on their high school yearbook, with a hilarious caption!

Read the full story below for the details.

I was on the yearbook staff in high school and used my position to take revenge on a jerk. A guy on my high school swim team was awful to me for 4 years. I’ll call him Tim. He made fun of me in class every day, and made me generally miserable.

This girl found a funny photo of Tim.

I was choosing photos for the yearbook. I found a photo of the swim coach giving a speech. But sitting edge of the pool was Tim. He was mid adjusting himself in his speedo. Like fist deep in his undies.

She included the photo in the yearbook and added a funny caption.

I made sure the photo made it in the yearbook. With some innocuous caption like “Coach gives a rousing pep talk.” I made sure not to crop out Tim and his junk grab. It’s been 25 years, and I still giggle when I think about it.

What a great way to get revenge!

