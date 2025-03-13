Have You Ever Wanted To Learn A Hot TikTok Dance Craze? This Quick Video Racked Up Millions Of Views And The Dance Is Easy To Learn.

There is no doubt that people love recording themselves dancing and posting it on the internet, especially on TikTok.

It is hard to keep up with the latest dance crazes, but this TikToker shows off one of the hottest dance trends in this video that has gotten millions of views.

The video starts off with her backing away from the camera as the music starts, “♪♫♪This time I want you.♪♫♪”

As she backs away, she starts dancing along with her partner. The dance seems pretty simple with them rocking their hips back and forth and making the ‘I love you’ sign with their hands, rotating them around.

I can’t dance myself, but honestly it looks like even I could do this one.

The music continues, “♫♪♫ Like it’s magnetic♪♫♪” as they dance around, shifting their hands to look like they are dialing a phone.

Honestly, this does look like fun.

The dance wraps up with them saying their arms energetically. In the end, the girl starts walking toward the camera laughing until she stops the recording.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad of a dancer you are, just about everyone can do this.

Learning a fun dance like this is also great exercise.

Watch the video in full to see if you want to give it a try.

The video can be seen here:

What a fun and easy dance.

