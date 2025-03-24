He Asked This Woman To Move Her Stuff So He Could Work Out, But Didn’t Like Him Lurking Nearby While She Finished Her Set

When you go to a gym area, it is important to be courteous and make sure that other people can work out as well.

AITA for leaning on a nearby wall after being denied use of gym equipment by a woman doing supersets? So my apartment building has a small exercise area including a cable crossover machine, an adjustable bench, dumbbells, some treadmills, and a small side room for yoga or other bodyweight/kettlebell exercises. The gym was empty this morning except for one woman doing row exercises on the cable crossover machine.

I noticed that she had placed her phone next to the bench with a couple of dumbbells. For context, I’m a tall-ish guy and she’s shortish and appears nonbinary (which is fine by me, I’ll refer to her as “she” here because I don’t know her pronouns or how she personally identifies). I specify this because it seems like that plays into the dynamic from her perspective. “Can I use this bench?” I ask. “No,” she replies. “I’m doing supersets.” I was a bit taken aback. There is room for two, maybe three people in the resistance/weight training area, and she was using every piece of equipment.

Not sure what to do, I lean on a nearby wall and start looking at my phone. I’m a bit miffed and I look up every so often to see when she’ll be done. She takes her earphone out and says something to the effect of, “Are you just going to stand there?” and we get in a big argument. I say something to the effect of “What else am I supposed to do? You won’t let me work in.” “I don’t want you up in my space. Go do something else,” she says. “So I can’t do pullups on the cable crossover while you’re using the bench?” I reply.

“No. I don’t want you up in my space,” she says. “That’s just bad etiquette,” I reply. It then continues like this for a bit.

I accuse her of being rude, she accuses me (verbatim) of using my “male privilege.” Eventually she finishes her sets and leaves.

In every gym I’ve worked out at it would be considered rude to bogart multiple pieces of equipment while others have to wait. I lived abroad for years before this – is this still the case in US gym culture? Was I wrong for leaning on a nearby wall and waiting, rather than going and stretching or running on the treadmill?

