He Gave His Co-Worker A Ride To Work When His Car Broke Down, But When The Co-Worker Made An Insensitive Joke, He Decided To Pump The Brakes On His Kindness
A good deed should be appreciated, not taken for granted. Some people, however, don’t seem to know the difference.
After one employee overheard a rude joke at his expense, he realized that his generosity had turned into a free taxi service for his co-worker.
AITA: for refusing to give my coworker a ride after he called me his “personal chauffeur”?
I have a coworker who lives near me, and I’ve given him a ride to work a few times before.
Well, his car is now in the shop needing work, and he asked for a ride again.
Not a big deal — he even asked if I could stop by the store for him to pick up groceries, and again, I didn’t mind since I had nothing else going on.
But then a joke put a bad taste in his mouth,
Earlier, I heard him joking about how I’m his “personal chauffeur” and that “he didn’t need to rush his car getting fixed.”
He asked me for a ride again today after work, and I told him no, bringing up what I heard him say.
The co-worker tries to deflect, but there’s no going back from what he heard.
He said I was overreacting and that he was just kidding.
I didn’t give him a ride home, and he had to pay for an Uber.
AITA for not giving him a ride home, or was his “joking” as rude as I took it?
Looks like someone just lost their ride ticket! And rightfully so.
What did Reddit think?
Regardless of how the co-worker’s words were interpreted, it’s clear he’s in the wrong here.
It’s always good to be generous, but people like this co-worker just take it for granted.
If he keeps up this uncomfortable banter, it could spell trouble.
A favor is a kindness, not a contract.
