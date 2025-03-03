Roommate Planned To Have A Party And Watch Movies Using His TV, So He Kept All Remote Controls In His Room And Locked The Door

Some people love to take advantage of other people.

This man explains that his roommates would use his TV when he’s away.

That wasn’t really a problem, but there was one particular roommate who annoyed him. He didn’t want that roommate to use it.

When he heard the roommate was planning to have a party and watch movies, he came up with a way to make sure that didn’t happen!

Read the story below for all the details.

No TV for you Years ago, I lived in Las Vegas with a bunch of guys. Yes, we were, but only 2 in the house were together, and there was one half of a couple that was, for lack of a better word, a little jerk. Everyone, except the other half, had issues with this guy.

This man had no problem with his roommates using his TV.

Anyway, I would visit my parents in Utah every few weeks. This left roomies free reign over the TV and what not. Now, this was my TV. This was in the ’00s and I had a snazzy surround sound with sub set up and big screen. I had no problem with roomies using it, but let’s be honest, I was usually the one in control.

He heard his jerk roommate wanting to have a party and watch movies when he is away.

This kid was being a real punk, just crappy, and I was not here for it. His parents were coming into town the weekend I was going to be in Utah. I overheard him telling them all about how he was going to have a party and watch movies. I decided I wasn’t going to support that.

So, he kept all the remote controls in his room.

I put all the remotes in my room and locked the door. I also removed the batteries and took the main sound system remote with me. This was for a Sony system back in the day. It used a remote called an air egg that used an on-screen menu. You were doing nothing without the remote.

The roommates went crazy and called him a bunch of times.

I barely made it into Utah before my cell phone went nuts. I finally answered after he tried several times. He was screaming so loud and so high that I was in fear of my windshield breaking. My weekend was wonderful. Things were a bit tense for a few weeks after I returned, but I wasn’t heartbroken.

Hiding the remotes was a brilliant idea!

Sorry, but jerks aren’t entitled to the free use of TV.

