Boyfriend Let His Need For Control Over Their Bedroom Outweigh Basic Gratitude, So His Girlfriend’s Parents Felt Like Burdens Instead Of Guests

Sharing space with family can test anyone’s comfort levels, but hospitality requires a little flexibility.

Two in-laws agree to watch one couple’s cats while they’re away, but when they request their main bedroom for more comfort, one host takes their request as a personal affront.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I put a lock on my bedroom door so my GFs mother can’t sleep in our bed My girlfriend (F27) and I (M30) are going on holiday in a few months, and her mother (F60s) and stepfather (M70s) have agreed to come and babysit our 2 cats (M1.5 & F1.5).

Then came discussions over the sleeping arrangement.

Her mother has said that they will need to use both the spare room bed and our own bed when they stay, as they can’t share a queen-sized spare bed for 1 week because they’ll “not be able to sleep in the same bed together all week,” blaming the bed size.

But this is a big problem for one half of the couple.

My girlfriend has unhappily agreed to keep the peace, but it’s making me very uncomfortable that they’ll be using our bed. WIBTA if I put a lock on our bedroom door just before we go away so they can’t use it?

With family, you have to pick your battles — especially if they’re doing you a favor.

Let’s see what Redditors made of this.

As the old adage goes: Beggars can’t be choosers.

It’s just not fair to leave the people who agreed to help you without a comfortable place to sleep.

If the arrangement makes them that uncomfortable, then they need to find an alternative.

Communication is the only way forward, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

Turning a favor into a fight made it clear the real issue wasn’t the mattress, but the mindset.

There’s usually some deeper issue at play.

