Customer service can make or break a business.

People don’t forget how a company treated them and how it affected their life.

See how this person used his resentment to override bank policy.

Bank won’t make change, I close my account instead A few years ago, I was working at a large national chain restaurant as a manager. I was asked to temporarily re-assign to a location in a city about an hour away, and accepted. They put me up in a hotel, the whole 9 yards.

But it’s not a smooth trip.

The first weekend I was there, I discovered that the general manager had screwed up and not ordered any change (small bills/rolls of coins) for the safe and that the local branch of our bank would be closing in the next hour. I also happened to have a personal account at the same bank, and had, in the past, gone and gotten change from the branch back home. Since time was tight, I quickly looked up the address of the bank, grabbed $800 dollars, and jumped in my car. I get to the bank, wait in line, and then ask them to make change ($400 in $5 bills, $300 in $1 bills, and $100 in assorted rolled coins). The teller tells me that the bank doesn’t make change. Me, thinking it was because they didn’t know me, informed her that our restaurant had an account she could look up. She then told me, “No, we don’t make change at all.” I tried explaining the situation, but was quickly shot down. I left, went back to my car, then had an idea.

He had a successful workaround.

I went back inside the bank with my personal checkbook. Got to the front of the line, and (luckily) the same teller. Before she could even greet me, I told held out my checkbook and told her, “I would like to close this account, since this bank is no longer customer service oriented.” She kind of rolled her eyes, but went about my request. Then she asked how I wanted my cash back (an automatic response, I’m sure, and one I was counting on). I said, “$400 in $5’s, $300 in $1’s, $70 in rolled quarters, $25 in rolled dimes, $4 in rolled nickels, and $1 in rolled pennies. The rest can be on a cashier’s check.” No reason for her to deny it, so I got my change. And the following Monday, I returned, closed out the other 2 accounts I had there, and I opened accounts at a different bank where I have been banking ever since.

Here is what folks are saying.

That’s why you track these things.

Way to burst his bubble!

Be nice! I bet you’re either broke or you’ve got a silver spoon in your mouth.

Credit unions have their benefits!

I’m skeptical about this.

Why do companies make life so difficult?

It’s like they just enjoy it.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.