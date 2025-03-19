March 19, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘He thought I was being silly. And I was like, uh no.’ – Olive Garden Customer Wasn’t Happy When A Server Flirted With Her Man

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/thealienbabe

Ladies, if you ever find your self around the women who posted this video…you better back off!

She took to TikTok and told viewers why she got upset with a waitress because of how she behaved toward her man when they went out to eat at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The woman said her server at Olive Garden cut her off when she tried to order a drink and directly turned her attention to her man.

The TikTokker said, “Huh? Hello? Ladies first? And then she kept doing it.”

She gave her man some grief for what happened and told viewers, “He thought I was being silly. And I was like, ‘Uh, no. She’s a lady, and she’s a waitress. And she should know, ladies first.”

The woman continued, “When she comes back, she keeps doing it. ‘And for you, sir? What can I get you, sir?’ And at this point, he’s telling her, he’s telling me, ‘Go ahead, baby. Go ahead, baby’. Letting it be known. And she’s not getting it.”

She added that the server continued flirting with her man and she added, “It was not funny. It wasn’t.”

The TikTokker also said that she only got one drink refill while the server looked at her man the whole time.

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

@thealienbabe

Like am i trippin orrrrrr ?? #Olivegarden #fyp

♬ original sound – The Alien Babe

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.31.44 AM He thought I was being silly. And I was like, uh no. Olive Garden Customer Wasnt Happy When A Server Flirted With Her Man

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.32.29 AM He thought I was being silly. And I was like, uh no. Olive Garden Customer Wasnt Happy When A Server Flirted With Her Man

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.31.29 AM He thought I was being silly. And I was like, uh no. Olive Garden Customer Wasnt Happy When A Server Flirted With Her Man

Let’s just say that she wasn’t too thrilled about this.

