‘He thought I was being silly. And I was like, uh no.’ – Olive Garden Customer Wasn’t Happy When A Server Flirted With Her Man

Ladies, if you ever find your self around the women who posted this video…you better back off!

She took to TikTok and told viewers why she got upset with a waitress because of how she behaved toward her man when they went out to eat at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The woman said her server at Olive Garden cut her off when she tried to order a drink and directly turned her attention to her man.

The TikTokker said, “Huh? Hello? Ladies first? And then she kept doing it.”

She gave her man some grief for what happened and told viewers, “He thought I was being silly. And I was like, ‘Uh, no. She’s a lady, and she’s a waitress. And she should know, ladies first.”

The woman continued, “When she comes back, she keeps doing it. ‘And for you, sir? What can I get you, sir?’ And at this point, he’s telling her, he’s telling me, ‘Go ahead, baby. Go ahead, baby’. Letting it be known. And she’s not getting it.”

She added that the server continued flirting with her man and she added, “It was not funny. It wasn’t.”

The TikTokker also said that she only got one drink refill while the server looked at her man the whole time.

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Let’s just say that she wasn’t too thrilled about this.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!