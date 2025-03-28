He Took In His Late Brother’s Wife And Son, But Now That His Sister-In-Law Has Started Dating Again, He Wants To Kick Her Out

One of the hardest situations a person can find themselves in is taking on the mantle of parent to the children of a lost loved one.

AITA – Am I in the wrong here? Since my brother died of tragic accident, I brought his wife & 4 year old kid to come to Canada and since arriving we have been providing for all their needs (food, child care, housing, phone bill).

I found out that my sister-in-law has been in a relationship for almost two years and has not been upfront about it. I found out that she had been lying. She had the relationship while me and my family were looking and providing for her child. She’s now working and is living like she doesn’t have any responsibility. The kid is no longer the priority.

I confronted her and told her that she need to move out and she can be on her own since she’s already moved on. She is not ready to provide for the child so I said she can leave the kid with us until when she is ready to provide. Am I a jerk for asking her to move out? What should I do?

