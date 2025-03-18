He Went All Out To Make A Friend’s Birthday Memorable, But The Friend Repaid Him By Turning His Insecurities Into Entertainment

A good roast between friends can work, but only if both parties know when to stop.

When his friend digs in about all his insecurities in front of a crowded party, one man decided he didn’t sign up to be a punching bag.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for ditching my friend’s birthday party after he roasted me in front of everyone? So I (19M) have this friend, let’s call him Jake (20M). We’ve been buddies since high school, and he’s always been the “funny guy” who roasts people.

I’m usually cool with it because I can take a joke, but last night was his birthday party, and I feel like he crossed a line.

He’s really gone out of his way to make this birthday special for his friend.

I showed up early to help set up, brought a case of his favorite soda (he doesn’t drink), and even got him a $30 gift card to this game store he loves. About 20 people were there, including some of his college friends I didn’t know.

But he wasn’t happy when his friend repaid him by shining a spotlight on all his insecurities.

Everything was chill until he started doing his roast thing. He turned to me and said, “And here’s [my name], the guy who’s still single because he spends all his time crying over Roblox girlfriends.” Everyone laughed, but it hit me hard.

Even for Jake, this was low.

I’ve been kinda down lately after a rough breakup and he knows that. I tried to laugh it off, but he kept going, stuff about my clothes, my job at a grocery store, even my car. People were still laughing, but I could tell some were uncomfortable.

So he decided he wasn’t going to tolerate it any longer.

After like 3 minutes of this, I just grabbed my jacket and left without saying anything. He texted me later like, “Bro, where’d you go? It was just jokes!” I haven’t replied yet.

His inner circle is divided on if this was the best way to handle things.

My older sister says I’m overreacting and that I should’ve stayed since it was his day, but I feel like he humiliated me for no reason, especially after I went out of my way to be a good friend. AITAH for bailing?

Jokes are supposed to leave people laughing, not walking out the door.

What did Reddit have to say?

The incessant roasting says a lot more about the roaster than it does about the roastee.

Even televised roasts have boundaries.

One way or another, Jake needs to learn that his behavior isn’t ok.

This user suggests that the roasting is just a cheap power play.

If all Jake’s jokes depend on tearing down other people, then he needs to find new material and fast.

Is a cheap laugh really worth ruining a friendship?

