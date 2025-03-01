He Wore His Father’s Dog Tags To Honor Him After He Passed, But A Man At The Railway Station Thought It Was Offensive To The People Who Served

Sometimes minding your own business is a really good idea. Sometimes people get too offended by things that really shouldn’t concern them at all.

This guy started wearing dog tags in honor of his dad after he passed away, but things went downhill when people started judging him for it.

AITA for wearing custom dog tags non related to the military in honor of my dad? Hi I’m trying to keep this as short as possible. I am wearing dog tags although I am not in the military.

My dad was in the army and when I was little, I loved playing with his dog tags when he came home. For my ninth birthday, he got me custom made tags similar to his, with my name, own number (which is not my social security number), etc. They’re mostly decorative and don’t really serve a purpose.

My dad died a few years ago and to honor him, I started wearing them anywhere I go. To make this clear, I don’t let them jingle around on my neck to show off, they are usually hidden under my shirt or jacket, so I don’t try to actively draw attention to them. I only wear them for myself and for my dad.

Today at the train station, an elderly man saw the tags because I reached down to tie my shoe and they “fell out” of my shirt (if that makes sense?) so they were outside and not hidden anymore. I tucked them back as soon as I noticed.

The man started shouting at me, telling me how disrespectful it is to wear those tags if I have never served and that I should be ashamed of myself for acting like “I know what it was like to live through such trauma”. I apologized and tried to explain that I wear them for my dad, but that made him even angrier.

Another few people agreed with the man, and I just walked away when I saw no way to explain my reasons to them. On one hand, I think I didn’t really do anything wrong. It’s not like I’m wearing them to make fun of people who were in the military?

On the other hand, I feel like maybe he was right. I should just keep them hidden at home and not walk around with those tags. AITA?

Why can’t people just let other people be? The tags have a lot of meaning to him. He should be allowed to wear them.

We all grieve in different ways, and that shouldn’t be judged.

